New Youth Justice Esports league connecting youth offenders to positive role models

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new partnership in Kent County is using Esports gaming as a tool to engage youth on probation. It’s an initiative showing them there is a path forward beyond their mistakes.

“Too often in the under-served community in the hood there are a lot of youth that have lack of opportunity and lack of resources to be the best that they can be," said Dee Jones, CEO of Jump Ahead L3C.

He’s now creating those opportunities by forging a new path for youth who find themselves in the same situation he was once in.

“I am a true shining example of going through the trenches, going through the criminal justice system but changing your life around,” said Jones.

Through a partnership with the Kent County Circuit Court Family Division, he’s launched the Youth Justice Esports League, or as he likes to call it, the Influence League.

Teens and tweens ages 11 to 17 who’ve been to juvie, are on probation or surveillance, can come to the Kent County Juvenile Services Center every Tuesday to play the newest NBA 2K24 and compete. The games were provided by the NBA itself.

“It helps you stay out of trouble, growing up I had a video game system and if I wasn't on the game I probably would’ve been outside doing bad things with my friend,” said Jones.

But before kids can game, they get free game from people in the community on everything from finances, to health and wellness and different careers. Each week youth will hear from a different speaker.

Probation officers refer youth to the program. Jones says his goal is to help the 300 kids on probation in Kent County get off of it and into college for a better future.

“The goal is to help those youth transition from being lost in society or not having any guidance to being able to guide them to careers and economic prosperity,” said Jones.

The Youth Justice Esports League is an 11-week program. Youth must be on probation or under surveillance to participate. Probation officers must refer youth to the program.

More A Path Forward coverage.

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube