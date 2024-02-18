NBA 2K and the '24 election: Voter registration at Grand Rapids video game tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Damian Lillard to the democratic process, picking the next president to the pick-and-roll, a basketball video game and voting took center stage at Four Star Theatre Saturday afternoon.

During an NBA 2K24 tournament— complete with a $2,000 cash prize— participants could register to vote and learn about EVs and sustainability while waiting for their next game.

"My heart is with the people, with the youth," said Dee Jones, founder and CEO of Jump Ahead, a local L3C.

"Grinding and hustling" to put the free event together, Jones recruited the Kent County Democratic Party to assist in civic education and had Consumers Energy dish out expertise on sustainable energy.

"They just don't have an education on how these social issues affect their everyday lives," Jones said. "Just using NBA 2K as an outlet to educate."

Playing with the Cavaliers in the double-elimination tournament, Cedric Shepherd, a Grand Rapids resident, called the afternoon "important."

"This is good to have young, black men come out for a greater cause," Shepherd said. "Important that we stay focused, that we reach out to our kids."

While Jump Ahead continued to carve out a presence in the Grand Rapids-area e-sports arena through the Saturday tournament, Jones has dreams to open a community center, offering everything from a test kitchen to a recording studio to a barber shop.

"Once I become an old guy," Jones said. "Hopefully in the future, I'm able to live on a planet that's greener, cleaner, better for everyone."

