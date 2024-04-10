Muskegon Public Schools receives $2M grant toward new career program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) announced it is the recipient of a $2 million grant for a career program at the new Charles Hackley Middle School.

We’re told the grant, secured by Sen. Gary Peters, will support the school district’s collaboration with Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL) in offering 6th–10th graders a chance to explore career possibilities.

MPS says the grant will also help deliver training to local adults.

“It’s important that we provide our young people with both the skills and career education needed to land a job in a field that’s right for them,” says Senator Peters. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was proud to support funding for the construction of the Career Exploration Center, which will help students at Muskegon Public Schools explore the different career opportunities available after graduation and allow them to begin planning for their futures.”

The program will help students make the leap to high school and decide which NGL career academy to enroll in, the district explains.

Charles Hackley Middle School is scheduled to launch May 2 at 5:15 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube