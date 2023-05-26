Muskegon police to host Youth Fishing Derby to connect with local kids

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Calling all young anglers— it’s almost time for the 30th Annual Youth Fishing Derby in Muskegon!

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety and Muskegon Township Police Department will host the event.

This derby aims to bring youth and public safety officials together for a positive activity and help build relationships.

The Youth Fishing Derby is Thursday, June 15 from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at Fisherman’s Landing on E. Western Ave. in Muskegon.

The derby is for kids ages eight-to-12 and is free to attend.

Public safety officials will give out trophies to kids who catch the biggest fish, while food and door prizes will be available at the event.

Equipment will be provided for kids who do not have their own, and they will even get to take home their new fishing poles.

"Kids from all over the country coming down to Muskegon Lake, and, you know, they live in the area but they might have never either been to the lake before or even fished before," Muskegon Police Community Coordinator Emily Morgenstern said. "We give them an opportunity to try something new and just see the great nautral resources that we have in our community."

Click here for registration forms and more information.

The derby is limited to the first 200 kids who register.

