Michigan After-School Partnership announces $57M for after-school programs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Every child should have access to after-school programs, and that was the message that brought several community leaders and organizations together Friday morning.

The Michigan After-School Partnership (MASP) announced a new statewide initiative — All In Michigan.

“I think the benefit of after-school programs is that continuous engagement and just the challenging of their mind and imagination,” Derek Miller, a Kalamazoo parent, told FOX 17.

He has a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, recalling how his oldest child thrived in after-school programs last year. “He just becomes more engaged, and he likes to come home and actually teach us what he has learned,” he said, adding that he hopes to see his son participate again this year. “It’s good to see that light bulb going off inside his mind.”

That’s exactly what MASP wants to see for every child.

"We’re advocating that all youth in the state of Michigan have equitable access to before-school, after-school and summer programs," said Meg Blinkiewicz, director of Network Engagement for MASP.

According to Blinkiewicz, for every one child who wants to participate in after-school programs, four cannot due to access issues.

On Friday, MASP announced it has secured $75 million in state funding for after-school and summer programs, which will increase access for 750,000 youth currently on wait lists.

“Young people who regularly attend high-quality after-school and summer programs have better school attendance, better school behavior and academic outcomes,” Blinkiewicz told FOX 17.

This funding aims to not only make after-school programs accessible but also to ensure high-quality youth programs across the state. “It also helps families engage in the economy,” Blinkiewicz added. “When they know their child is participating in a high-quality after-school and summer program, it allows them to fully participate in the economy.”

Out of the $75 million secured by MASP, $57 million will be set aside for youth programs to apply for, creating more opportunities for children across Michigan. For grant opportunities, click here.

