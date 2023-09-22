MDHHS looking for proposals to enhance community safety

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to advance community strategies and enhance community safety.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023-2024 budget has allocated $7 million to fund initiatives for the cause.

Organizations can apply for up to $1 million to fund a two-year project that supports community violence intervention strategies. Proposals are due by Monday, October 23 at 3 p.m.

On Friday, MDHHS will host a virtual pre-application conference to help guide applicants through the process, as well as answer any questions. The conference will also be recorded for viewers to watch at a later time.

MDHHS says that community violence has continued to be a significant and growing public health problem, and that funding like this allows community organizations to lead the way.

“We all want to live in safer communities, we all want to, you know, be able to get up and leave our home and go about our day, and go to work and go to school, and run errands and to be able to come home safely at night,” said MDHHS Injury & Violence Prevention Section Manager Jennifer DeLaCruz. “So, this is, this is something that is a significant and public health problem, but we all play a part in the solution.”

Friday’s conference will be held at 10 a.m., and will be available to watch here. More information on submitting a proposal can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube