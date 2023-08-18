Kids set out to make Grand Rapids cleaner

More than a dozen kids want to make a difference in West Michigan. On Thursday, they spent one of their last summer days picking up trash and providing a path forward for other kids in the neighborhood.

A few campers came across used needles, but mostly empty bottles and plenty of cigarettes in one neighborhood in Grand Rapids.

16 campers from Camp Always Raise Youth Voices spent their evening making Grand Rapids a little cleaner.

"I've seen a lot of cigarettes and a lot of plastic. I feel like that's the worst, because like, they really don't biodegrade. I know, cigarettes are biodegradable, but it takes a long time. But plastic, it don't," Emily said.

This is Emily's third year with Camp ARYV, which empowers youth to "Raise a Ruckus for Justice." Now, she's one of their youth leaders.

"I feel like the way I've grown as I kept learning, kept being able to like, to learn new skills and put them into action," Emily explained.

Action like picking up trash near Madison Square Branch Library and around the area of the 49507 zip code.

"We live in Grand Rapids, going around and seeing this trash. Like we know we can do something about that. We know we can at least help," Emily added.

Camp ARYV works with middle school-aged kids. Their first camp was back in 2021. Since then, they've grown in size.

"There's a lot of kids out here who seek changes they want to make, but they don't know how to do it, what to do, who you need to talk to. And this camp really can teach them," she said.

This year, campers decided to focus on climate and environmental justice, citing recent concerns like poorer air quality, increased electric bills, factory pollutants, and a lack of green spaces.

Emily and the campers helped bring attention to the issues on Thursday, while doing their neighborhood cleanup.

"So if you notice here compared to over there, you'll notice a lot less trees. Then there are more parks and overall like green space for just playing," Emily said.

She says a big part of Camp ARYV is making kids aware of the change they can be a part of.

"A lot of people think it's just up to the adults, but like, as a kid, you really can do something, and you really can help out and can provide. ARYV really does help you, do those goals. Do what you want to do," Emily said.

