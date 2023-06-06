Kentwood Police Dept. to host Youth Academy for students

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is offering a hands-on experience this summer for students to learn about policing and criminal justice.

“It’s probably our favorite week throughout the year, that we do this, because the kids come in and they’re really excited to be there,” Sgt. Tim Wierenga with the Kentwood Police Department said.

Police officers will take four days this summer to show high school students what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer.

“We start them kind of like an academy where we’re going to line them up outside, we’re going to talk to them about standing in formation and listening and it’s king of that preliminary start just like you do in the academy,” Sgt. Wierenga said. “We bring our cadets in, we’ll do traffic stops, we’ll bring our SRT, our Special Response Team in to talk, our bike patrol, our traffic bureau will do drunk driving, kind of, enforcement, put on the goggles and let them…walk around with those and see how that works.”

He says it’s the first step toward becoming a cadet.

“We’ve hired Youth Academy students as cadets,” Sgt. Wierenga explained. “Then, the next step from there is hopefully if they want to become a police officer, we’ve hired our cadets several times into police officer positions.”

The police department says it will work with college students around their class schedules, while also offering college reimbursement and good pay

“This is the ultimate foot in the door for, kind of, being a police officer if this is a place that interests you,” Sgt. Wierenga added.

He says it’s a great opportunity for students even if they don’t have their heart set on becoming a police officer.

“You get free food. You get free uniforms. You come down, you have a good time. You get some exposure,” Sgt. Wierenga said. “Grab some friends that you know, apply for it and come on down and give it a try.”

The Youth Academy runs Monday, July 24- Thursday, July 27, and is free to attend.

You must pass a background check and an interview to participate.

Students do not have to live in Kentwood to apply and participate.

Applications are due by Thursday, June 15.

For more information about the program or to apply, click here.

