Kalamazoo community celebrates the importance of after-school programs

KALAMAZOO, MI. — Kalamazoo organizations celebrated the importance of after-school programs as part of the nationwide initiative "Lights On After School," on Thursday.

The event is organized by Afterschool Alliance, an organization that works to ensure that all children have access to affordable, quality after-school programs.

Kids around Kalamazoo kicked off the celebration with art, dance, and musical performances. The event gave kids an opportunity to highlight what they learn in their after-school programs, while also advocating for better funding.

According to Meg Blinkiewicz, executive director of Kalamazoo Youth Development Network, for every young person who is participating in a program— there are four on the wait list. She says this is a prime example that programs for kids are still a need.

"We want young people to learn what it means to advocate and what it means to be an advocate. And what a powerful life lesson that is right, for young people to have influence and agency over their lives, their learning opportunities, and that's what today is all about," she told FOX 17.

While the state made $50 million in grants available for 2023-2024, Blinkiewicz says advocating for these programs must always continue.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube