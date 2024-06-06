'GRow1000 Youth Employment Program' to hit, surpass goal of hiring over 1,000 young people for summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer, around 50% of teens are expected to look for work or hold a job here in Michigan, according to the state's Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

One Grand Rapids-based program is helping place some of these teens into jobs they're interested in, while also giving them an assist in learning skills to succeed.

The GRow1000 Youth Employment Program is entering its fourth year with the most participants it has ever had.

It's a partnership between nonprofit Our Community's Children, the City of Grand Rapids and area businesses.

"Our goal is to reach as many young people here within the city of Grand Rapids to let them know that these opportunities do exist," sad Our Community's Children and City of Grand Rapids Program Coordinator Zachary Laraway.

The opportunities give young people a chance to see what the professional workforce is all about.

The program's coordinator says the six week summer employment program is for 15 to 24 year olds.

"We've heard from our young people over the course of the last four years, and they said that they want job experience," said Our Community's Children Executive Director Shannon L. Harris. "They want to explore career pathways, and they of course, want to earn money," she said.

All of those things were important to recent high school graduate Ah'Nyah Dudley. It is her third year in the program.

"As graduation came closer, I realized that I would have to get a job, so I was looking for any opportunity to learn how to be an asset to a company," said Ah'Nyah Dudley, who is involved in the GRow1000 program for the third year.

She says she's learning skills she can take with her when she starts working in the medical field.

"This fall, I really hit hard into the adult field, so not losing the skills of time management, not losing the skills of good communication with people that I may not be comfortable with," said Dudley.

This year, the program is hitting and surpassing its goal for the first time, employing over 1,000 young people. It was set my City Manager Dr. Mark Washington in 2020 amidst the economic downtown and ongoing racial injustices.,

"Studies show that when young people are involved in out of school time programs, so those are programs before school, after school, at night, in the summer, they're less likely to be involved in criminal activity," said Harris.

Instead, these teens and young adults have their minds set on what's ahead.

"The program is what you make it, but we provide that support, we provide that framework for you to continue to build upon those skills, and eventually land those jobs," said Laraway.

While the application period is over for summer 2024's program, students or recent graduates can start thinking about next year. Click here for more information if you'd like to participate in 2025.

The GRow1000 Youth Employment Program is also looking for more business sponsors to employ some of the young people as their numbers continue to grow. If you're a business interested in getting involved in the program, click here.