GRow 1000 summer youth program adds professional development series

GRow 1000, a summer youth program in Grand Rapids, now features a professional development series called “GRow Further Fridays.”

As part of the series, GRow 1000 “Growers” will get three hours of paid professional development for the first time in program history.

Our Community’s Children (OCC), which is a public/private partnership between the city, Grand Rapids Public Schools and community partners, is facilitating the GRow Further Fridays series.

“All of our GRow Further Fridays are a chance for our young people to have some extended learning around workplace norms and workplace culture so that they are better prepared for success on the job,” OCC Executive Director Shannon L. Harris said.

The series is made up of professional development workshops, including resume writing, creativity in the workplace, Growers of Greatness, customer service, networking, post-secondary college advising and more.

“It’s critical. Not only is it critical for today, for their job today, but what they’re learning today could be transferred to tomorrow and their future jobs and even during the school day,” Harris said.

Friday’s workshops featured Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, “Dressing for Success” with educator Sheree Joseph-Bos and “Protecting Your Peace” with Cole Williams of ColeSpeaks.

FOX 17

GRow Further Fridays is in addition to the 17 hours a week each Grower works for program employers.

2023 marks the fourth consecutive summer that the city of Grand Rapids, OCC and area businesses are facilitating this six-week youth employment program.

This year, there are nearly 200 young people in the program, Harris said.

FOX 17

GRow 1000 employs young people, ages 15 to 24, in Grand Rapids at various workplaces throughout the city.

This fall, the GRow 1000 Academy will be available for 18-to-24-year-olds. Click here for more information.

