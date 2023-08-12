Esports gaming competition aims to empower, educate young adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man hopes to tackle important issues in the community by encouraging people to pick up their gaming controllers.

Dee Jones is the founder and CEO of Jump Ahead L3C—using gaming not only as a positive outlet for kids and teens, but also as a tool to educate and forge a path forward.

“I’m just hoping to educate them, to give them an outlet to know that they can be that person, too. You can do cool things for your community, too,” Jones said.

Jones created Jump Ahead L3C in 2019 to empower and educate young adults in the area— hoping to give them opportunities he didn’t have growing up.

In May, FOX 17 shared his story of how he overcame bringing a gun to school at just 15 years old, to making it his mission to give back to the community and prevent other kids from making that same mistake.

READ MORE: From bringing a gun to school, to making a difference in the community

“We need to change the Black culture, and just around guns and education because you got these young kids and this is the next level of leadership,” he said.

Saturday, Jump Ahead L3C will host an esports gaming competition at the Grand Valley Armory in Wyoming.

Jump Ahead L3C

Through these competitions, Jones is able to create an atmosphere for positive release, while also shining a light on important issues, including solar energy, climate change and police relations.

Members of local law enforcement even plan on stopping by Saturday.

“I’m pretty excited to have the sheriff, and this, you know, law enforcement there because we, I want to break those barriers. I want…to be that community change, to be the change that I want to see,” Jones explained.

At the event, 13 teams will compete for a $2,000 prize.

Jones hopes everyone will leave with a renewed sense of community, understanding of climate change and a feeling of empowerment through gaming.

“I look forward to building synergy with the National Guard, with the community, bringing everybody together, law enforcement— to be able to do something powerful and to do something that’s going to impact people for a long time,” Jones added.

Saturday’s competition runs from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

More A Path Forward coverage.

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube