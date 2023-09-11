Watch Now
A Path Forward Special: Being part of the solution through storytelling

FOX 17 highlights young adults changing their lives and community leaders making a difference to lower youth crime
FOX 17's Full A Path Forward Special Report
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 11:05:34-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we continue to see a rise in youth crime, FOX 17 has made it our mission to be part of the solution through storytelling.

In this hour-long special, we introduce you to young adults changing their lives, community leaders making a difference and show you resources that can help West Michigan residents find their own path forward.

FOX 17 first launched "A Path Forward" in May of 2023.

Check out our list of community resources available to help in West Michigan.

