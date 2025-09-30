A Path Forward program expands to mentorship in Youth with Potential

WYOMING, Mich. — Fox 17’s A Path Forward program has launched a new pilot initiative at Kelloggsville High School. The “Youth With Potential” program brings together 18 community organizations and agencies to support students and their families throughout the school year.

Mentoring will be provided through the GRACE program and Meaning in Colors, while organizations like the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and In The Image will help ensure families have access to food, clothing, and housing.

The school hosted a kickoff event this week, introducing the initiative to families, serving dinner, and celebrating the community partnerships that make it possible.

Youth With Potential will continue with monthly programming, including special assemblies, financial literacy classes, and a family outing with the Grand Rapids Gold later this season.

For more information about all the organizations involved and the impact of this initiative, visit apathforwardwmi.org.