A PATH FORWARD: Covenant House working to end youth homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A transitional housing program in Grand Rapids called Covenant House is giving people A Path Forward as they navigate their next steps.

For 18-year-old Lisa, Covenant House has made a house a home, and it's actively preparing her as she plans to make big strides in her future career.

Lisa's story doesn't start at Covenant House. It starts in a different country. “I was born and raised in South America," Lisa said. "I was adopted from there when I was 12.”

After moving into Covenant House at 18, she says she's found her voice. “I went from being unable to speak to certain crowds to being completely open,” Lisa said.

Now, Lisa hopes to finish school and study to become a lawyer. “A big part of it is justice for those who aren't heard," Lisa said. "So I think that's something that's always been important to me.”

None of this would be possible without Covenant House. “I believe everyone is born with a purpose, and we live our lives every day finding what that assignment is all about,” Carolyn Allen, assistant project manager at Covenant House, said.

The home can house up to 28 young people ranging from the ages of 18 to 24, and it's completely free.

For Lisa, she still has her whole life ahead of her, and a new chapter starts now. “There is a story behind every single person here, whether it be staff or whether it be someone staying here in my situation,” Lisa said.

Covenant House is hosting their candlelight vigil on Nov. 21 to symbolize their efforts to end youth homelessness.

For more information on the candlelight vigil or the mission of Covenant House, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube