1 year on A Path Forward: Looking to the youth for a brighter future

As one year passes on A Path Forward, key contributors like Kentwood City Commissioner, Clarkston Morgan explain the real work is in community involvement and the future is in forming a youth council.

“A lot of times we see so much news, so much bad,” Morgan said Thursday. “Right now [our youth] are going through things… and we need to better understand that,”

And understanding only comes when the voices of those living in a situation are heard.

“On A Path Forward we're looking to do is create a youth counsel to better understand from their perspective,” Morgan explained. “Not just us as individuals talking about ‘this needs to be done’ but asking the question ‘What do you see? What are we missing the target on? What do we need to do better on? How do we need to address things?'”

A Path Forward’s youth counsel is still in its infancy and will benefit from young voices stepping up and reaching out to make real change in their communities.

