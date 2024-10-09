A Huge Undertaking: BISSELL Pet Foundation helping animals displaced by hurricanes

WALKER, Mich. — Hurricane Milton is hours away from making landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, thousands of pets are still in need of help after being displaced by Hurricane Helene.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping direct animal shelters in Southern states to house animals impacted the recent storms. This will help those shelters care for displaced animals during and after both hurricanes.

The organization has helped nearly 700 pets so far.

Work is also underway to help shelters in Florida clear more space.

If you’d like to help, the BISSELL Pet Foundation says there are a few things you can do here at home.

"Most importantly, they can foster and adopt a pet,” says Director of Field Operations Kim Album. “There's a lot of pets that are coming out of this disaster and will be coming out of Milton that are going to need a place to go, and we need to clear space in our country's animal shelters that are full right now."

You can also make a donation through the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube