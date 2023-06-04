85,000 hedge trimmers recalled due to "laceration hazard"

WXMI — Chervon North America recalled nearly 90,000 hedge trimmers after the Consumer Product Safety Commission deemed them hazardous.

The hedge trimmers may have defective rear switch triggers, which could fail to rebound after being pressed, which can cause the trimmer to activate abruptly.

This poses a laceration hazard, says the CPSC.

Reportedly, the hedge trimmers have already caused 34 incidents, with 8 people hurt badly enough to warrant stitches.

#Recall: @EGOPowerPlus Chervon North America Recalls EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers. The rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed, posing a laceration hazard. Get repair. CONTACT: Chervon North America at 800-492-0777.https://t.co/uwAlhEp3k1 pic.twitter.com/qARWcTfqsP — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 1, 2023

The recall notice was posted on Thursday, June 1, and involves all EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers manufactured before March 1, 2019.

All units are marked with the model number HT2410.

Users should immediately stop working with the hedge trimmers, cautions the CPSC.

Contact Chervon for a free repair.

