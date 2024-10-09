66 volunteers from Michigan helping Red Cross with hurricane relief

(WXMI) — The American Red Cross, who has helped states impacted by Hurricane Helene over the past week, has also organized people, supplies and shelters for western Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

Volunteers include 66 people from Michigan, and many are focused on delivering essential goods like food, water and clothing.

The Red Cross has distributed nearly 400,000 meals to those in Helene’s path, and they are in a race against time before Milton arrives.

"We're vitally needed out here, and it's when you see it and when you just see one smile and in a time when it could be … one of their worst days that they've ever had, and to be able to get a smile or a hug, or just the relief of having someone there to maybe help guide them," says volunteer Stacey Ripley.

If you’d like to lend a hand, $0.90 of each dollar given to The Red Cross will go toward helping people in need. The organization is also accepting volunteers. Visit their website for more information.

