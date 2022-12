GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Bridal Show is coming to downtown January 6th and 7th.

Tickest are on sale now— $10 for each day.

January 6th, the show will be from 5-9 p.m., while the show on the 7th will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Brides-to-be and their entourages will be treated to hundreds of vendors offering their talents— and some deals— for the special day. Not to mention the prizes available for those who register!

For more on the Grand Rapids Bridal Show, click here.