CADILLAC, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 jackpot ticket was sold at Amvets Post 110 in Cadillac on Saturday.

The ticket hasn't been claimed yet, but lotto officials remind the lucky player has 1 year to call their Player Relations office at 844-917-6325 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

Lotto 47 jackpot numbers drawn Saturday were 08-23-26-31-36-40.

It's the first time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year.