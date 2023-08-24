3 charged in kidnapping of infant twins from a Livonia hotel

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged three people accused of kidnapping 14-day-old twins from a hotel in the 30370 block of Plymouth Road in Livonia on August 20.

Curtis Lee Slay, 18, Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, and Shantell Re-Azia Jones, 23, all of Detroit, have each been charged with two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building.

A charging decision is pending for a juvenile respondent and the decision is expected to be released next week.

“It is hard to imagine a worse scenario for a new mother. The evidence in this case will show that these defendants engaged in a scheme to dupe the mother of these barely two-week-old babies. They allegedly promised her some much-needed assistance to gain access to her children with the express intent on stealing them,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Police say on August 20 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Slay, Chandler and Jones kidnapped the infants from a hotel room when their mother left the room briefly.

“The mother called 911 and an Amber Alert was issued. The children were turned in to the Detroit Police Department later the same day. It is alleged that Ms. Jones befriended the mother of the twins all the while intending to steal them from their mother. Ms. Jones was allegedly aided in this effort by Mr. Slay and Mr. Sherman Chandler,” Worthy said in press release Thursday.

The three defendants will be arraigned today in 16th District Court before Magistrate Barbara Scherr.

