2022 Faster Horses Festival: Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw headline 3-day event

Sanford Myers/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:22:43-05

(WXYZ) — Faster Horses Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 2022 event, a 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway in July.

Superstars Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw will be the three headliners for the event.

Other artists include Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Chris Jansen, Ashley McBryde and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m., and campsite renewals will begin on Feb. 21 for those who had campsites in 2021. Those who are Faster Horses alums can also get tickets early.

The event takes place July 22-24 at Michigan International Speedway.

