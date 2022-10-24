Watch Now
News

Actions

2 found dead morning after shots heard

MSP file
Michigan State Police
MSP Patch
MSP file
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 12:27:57-04

HOWARD TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Michigan State Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in Howard Township Sunday morning.

The bodies were found at a home on Shady Shores Dr. and Lake Shore Dr. A 46 year-old woman was outside the home, while her 42 year-old husband was found inside— both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots near the home between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Autopsies are pending, but police are calling this an 'isolated incident', saying there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17