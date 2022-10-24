2 found dead morning after shots heard

HOWARD TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Michigan State Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in Howard Township Sunday morning.

The bodies were found at a home on Shady Shores Dr. and Lake Shore Dr. A 46 year-old woman was outside the home, while her 42 year-old husband was found inside— both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots near the home between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Autopsies are pending, but police are calling this an 'isolated incident', saying there is no danger to the public.