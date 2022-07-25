18-month-old child in critical conditional after ingesting heroin, police say

(WXYZ) — A child is in critical condition after ingesting heroin, Michigan State Police say.

According to police, the 18-month-old girl was with her mother and another child when she stopped breathing.

Police say the mother flagged officers alerting them that her child needed help. Police immediately began administering sternum rubs on the child and when EMS showed up a quick investigation determined that the child ingested heroin. She was administered a dose of Narcan.

Police say the 31-year-old mother from Roseville was in possession of 15 doses of powder heroin inside red and black capsules.

According to police, she tried to hide the drugs during the investigation.

The mother and the two children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The mother now awaits clearance to the Macomb County Jail and the children will remain at the hospital for treatment and placement by CPS.