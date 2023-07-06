$100M lawsuit filed against ExxonMobil after deadly shooting at Detroit gas station

The family of a man shot and killed at a Detroit gas station has filed a $100 million lawsuit against ExxonMobil.

Fieger Law announced the lawsuit Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court on behalf of the estate of Anthony McNary.

McNary was shot and killed through the door last month after a clerk kicked him out of the gas station and locked the door at at the Mobile gas station on the corner of Clark and W. Vernor Highway

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McNary and the gas station clerk, Moad Al-Gaham, where is a dispute over a piece of beef jerky.

Al-Gaham reportedly removed the jerky from McNary's pocket and let him pay for it, and kicked him out of the gas station. McNary was shot through the door.

Al-Gaham was in a “place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, adding that the clerk was in no "immediate danger.”

“This is the second incident this year that an innocent person has been killed at an ExxonMobil gas station at the hands of one of its employees. Both instances show gross corporate negligence and lack of employee training. The violence, carelessness and irresponsibility by ExxonMobil must end," Fieger Law Managing Partner James Harrington said in a statement.

Al-Gaham has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

In May, Fieger Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of Anthony Bowden, a man who was shot and injured at a gas station on May 6.