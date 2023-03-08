New bodycam video shows welfare check at MSU gunman's home week before shooting

(WXYZ) — The 7 Investigators are revealing new video of police visiting the home of the Michigan State University shooting suspect.

The body cam footage provides some clarity about what happened just days before the tragedy on campus.

There has been speculation that a welfare check at the home was connected to the mass shooting.

Bodycam Video: Welfare Check

Lansing Police visited the home of the MSU shooting suspect about a week before Anthony McRae gunned down 8 students on campus, and police say the call for help that night had nothing to do with the tragedy that would unfold the following week.

On February 5, 2023, a Lansing Police officer jumped the locked fence at the McRae residence, eager to find out if Anthony’s father Michael was okay.

Lansing Police officials say the welfare check was prompted by a call from Michael’s sister.

“Michael, are you alright,” asked the officer.

“Yeah, I'm okay,” said Michael McRae.

“Okay. Your sister… called. She wanted to make sure you're okay,” said the officer.

“I’m okay,” said Michael.

“I'll let her know. Have a good evening, sir,” said the officer.

A Lansing police spokeswoman told us Michael’s sister “requested the police check on her brother after being seen at a local hospital for a fall. She became concerned when she could not reach him.”

“So is there someone with him right now,” asked the dispatcher on the 911 call.

“I don’t know if his son Anthony is there cause he works, so I don’t know. He found him earlier this morning,” said Michael’s sister on the 911 call.

“I just want to make sure you're all right,” said the officer.

“Yes, sir,” said Michael.

“Your phone's off, so I'm not sure if it's charged or not,” said the officer.

“Okay. Yes, sir,” said Michael.

Police officials maintain the welfare check is not related to the MSU shooting.

“The Lansing Police Department has not responded to any welfare checks for Anthony McRae. There was a welfare check for the address on Howe Street on February 5th, but it was not related to the accused. And LPD has not been called in any way to shots fired at this address,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosbee at a press conference on February 16, 2023.

The 7 Investigators requested records for any and all police contact with Anthony McRae and his home address for the last 5 years.

The only information on file includes some traffic violations, a previous call about a larceny, and McRae’s 2019 arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

Lansing police say no formal police report was made for that welfare check because there was no crime. The 7 Investigators also spoke to Michael McRae; he confirmed the welfare check was not related to his son and he maintains he doesn’t know why his son committed this horrific attack on the students.