LANSING, Mich. — Crews battled a fire from a small plane crash at the Capital Region International Airport Tuesday evening.

Katherine Japinga, the director of marketing for the airport, said no one was injured in the crash and everyone got out safely, but that she had no further information.

Pricilla Turrubiates shared the following pictures with our affiliate FOX 47 showing the fire crew at the scene.

Pricilla Turrubiates, 2021 Fire at the Capitol City International Airport