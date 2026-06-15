National Weather Service confirms Tuesday tornado in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Grand Ledge on Tuesday, June 9.

The tornado began two miles southwest of Grand Ledge and was on the ground for a total of 3.2 miles. It lifted a mile north of Grand Ledge.

The NWS confirms the tornado had maximum winds of around 75 miles per hour. It caused damage to a storage building at Oneida Township Hall as well as some other tree damage in the area.

A tornado warning was not in effect at the time the storm moved through Grand Ledge.

This tornado from June 9 brings the state tornado count to 21 so far in 2026.

