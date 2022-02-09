Watch

Actions

MSU students paint The Rock in Brendan Santo's honor

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State University Police and Public Safety
Brendan Santo 1.png
Posted at 6:59 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 18:59:34-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's been two weeks since Brendan Santo's body was found in the Red Cedar River.

On Wednesday, Michigan State University students came together in his honor.

Santo was a student at Grand Valley State University. He was visiting MSU when he went missing in on Oct. 29.

With spray paint cans and flowers, students gathered at The Rock to paint a portrait in his memory: Santo with wings behind his back and a halo over his head.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News