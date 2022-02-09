MSU students paint The Rock in Brendan Santo's honor

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's been two weeks since Brendan Santo's body was found in the Red Cedar River.

On Wednesday, Michigan State University students came together in his honor.

Santo was a student at Grand Valley State University. He was visiting MSU when he went missing in on Oct. 29.

With spray paint cans and flowers, students gathered at The Rock to paint a portrait in his memory: Santo with wings behind his back and a halo over his head.

