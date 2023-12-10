MSU students hopeful for the future with new president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz as the next university president during a special meeting Friday morning.

Guskiewicz comes to East Lansing from North Carolina, where he served as Chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill for the last three years.

Students shared their reactions to the news as they look toward a new era of leadership at the university.

It's no surprise that this news was the talk of campus today, and many students are optimistic this next president can start a new era here at MSU.

"Probably hoping to see some stability," Nathan Hachigian said.

Nathan Hachigian is a sophomore at MSU, and like many students in his class, has seen a lot in a short amount of time.

"Obviously we've had, I don't know how many presidents over the last few years," Hachigian said. "Just some sort of consistency. Hopefully no controversy."

"I'd also like to see hopefully some collaboration between the Board of Trustees because they seem like they haven't liked the president for the past however many we've had," he added. Other students echoed Nathan's thoughts, and gave some specifics of what they'd like to see from leadership.

"Honestly, probably just safety on campus is the biggest priority," Sophie Crane said.

And as students head to winter break, the general sense is that good things are ahead for the next semester, the university and the community.

"I think new leadership is good," Crane said. "Especially with the new football coach, and now the new president. I just see bright things in the spartan future."

