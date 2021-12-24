MSU is making plans for a new $154 million recreation center

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is making plans for a new $154 million fitness center.

"We're excited about the opportunity to provide recreation and wellness facilities for our students into the future," said Vennie Gore, senior vice president for Student Life and Engagement.

On Friday, the Board of Trustees authorized the planning process for a new fitness center. Gore said it's going to be the first new recreation building since IM Sports East was built in the '70s.

"It will be a facility of roughly about 340,000 square feet. It'll have fitness spaces. It'll have racket courts, basketball courts, multi purpose rooms for yoga and various other activities," he said.

They're also hoping to have a wellness operation with kinesiologists and nutritionists.

"Students that pay the student fee, which is all of our students except for a small group, will have free access to the facility," Gore said, "and then our faculty and staff will have access at a membership rate."

The total cost of the project will be roughly $154 million, which will be paid for by student fees.

"Students pay health and recreation health fee," Gore said. "Right now, this the first year is $100. And then it goes up another $80. And then by the third year be $250 a year."

That fee will support the building process and the staffing of the new center.

Gore said the hope is to have the center built by the 2024. It will be located on Cherry Lane Field along Harrison Road.

