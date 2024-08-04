Mother gets new home, furniture for fresh start after nearly 10 years of homelessness

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — With changes to the housing choice voucher program known as Section 8, some people are now relying on the goodwill of others to put a roof over their heads.

Section 8 has not been accepting new applications.

After receiving a voucher in the nick of time, young mother Jocey Walker and her 4-year-old son Noah are off to a fresh start.

Walker gives us a tour of the home in the video below:

'I can rest.' Mother gives us tour of her home after nearly 10 years of homelessness

"I never thought that I would come this far to have my own home," Walker said.

Her longtime friends Sandy and Keith Kallen, who she refers to as "mom" and "dad," purchased a home in Pontiac that they are now renting to her through the voucher program.

"She knows now where she’s going at night and she’s got an address and she can begin to build something more substantial and permanent,” Keith Kallen said.

The couple reunited with Walker three years ago after losing contact when she was 4. The couple says they never forgot about the young girl they lost touch with.

"We’re surrounding and excited to continue to surround Jocey with an amazing church community and unbelievable neighbors,” said Sandy Kallen, whose faith inspired them to help.

It was weeks ago that Walker was sleeping in her car and in shelters.

She says after being with a foster family, she was unhoused for nearly 10 years.

"I used to panhandle after I couldn’t work anymore, just asking people for a blessing helping me and my son with like food or a few dollars to get like soap," Walker said.

For years, she prayed and relied on her faith to keep going, believing one day her situation would change.

On Aug. 1, things finally did. On Aug. 2, she received a house full of furniture from nonprofit organization Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

"So this right here, this story is just phenomenal because we were able to get to her when she needed it the most,” client coordinator Amy Fullbright said. “I’ve never seen it this busy. Normally we service about 60 families and we’re at 150 and it's not stopping. So we need furniture. The clients are waiting longer than normal.”

Fullbright says they can furnish an entire home for between $100 and $200 thanks to donations of gently used furniture, but they are in need of more.

The Kallens say lots of legwork and partnership went into the process of housing Walker. They received help from Kids Empowered on the Move and Ideas to Action.

If you would like to donate to the Furniture Bank, visit their website.

