Zerorez, the environmentally friendly carpet cleaning company

For years, folks have had their carpets cleaned with chemicals and cleaners that, if they were honest, might not want to have around their kids or pets. Now, there's a company called Zerorez that aims to get the same results of a clean carpet, rug, or upholstery, without those harsh ingredients.

Traditional carpet cleaners often use old cleaning methods that use soaps, detergents, and chemicals. These chemicals will attach to the carpet fibers attracting dirt and other unwanted substances.

The Zerorez® cleaning process has three key differentiators to give carpets a more thorough clean and a significantly fast dry time.

Their cleaning process is a revolutionary, non-toxic, water-based cleaning agent called Zr Clean™️. Zr Clean™️ is enhanced water that is electrolyzed and oxidized to create a powerful cleaning solution without harmful toxins or chemicals and is 100 percent green.

The Zerorez® multi-surface cleaner used with the Zr process™ is a professional-grade oxidative water solution that is non-toxic for people and pets.

Zr lifter® uses counter-rotating brushes to dislodge trapped hair, dead skin, and deeply embedded dirt from the carpet without harming the fibers.

Their patent-pending Zr wand™ uses a 180° loop spray to rinse carpet fibers completely. This tool effectively removes all of the garbage in the carpets without flooding carpets.

Once the cleaning is finished, Zerorez will bring fans to dry the carpet, and it will be clean and ready for use before they even leave the house.

To learn more about Zerorez, or to book an appointment, visit zerorezgrandrapids.com or call 616-288-4644.