Zeal Aerial Fitness offering summer camps for kids and teens

Acrobats can do amazing things using silks or hoops to flip, spin, and perform jaw-dropping feats. Now the kids can do that by immersing themselves in a unique summer camp experience that will help them build confidence, strength, and coordination.

Zeal Aerial Youth Summer Camps provide kids and teens the opportunity to explore aerial hoops, silks, poles, and hammocks under the guidance of expert instructors.

Registration is simple, just choose the number of days that suit your needs, and the kids can drop in at any kid or teen class during the summer. Day passes begin at $102 for 3 Days, but the more days you buy the more you save, meaning you could do all 18 days for $432.

Summer camps will take place throughout June and July at Zeal Aerial Fitness at 1159 Godfrey Ave SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Sign up at zealaerialfitness.com.

