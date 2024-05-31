Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Zeal Aerial Fitness offering summer camps for kids and teens

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 11:35:20-04

Acrobats can do amazing things using silks or hoops to flip, spin, and perform jaw-dropping feats. Now the kids can do that by immersing themselves in a unique summer camp experience that will help them build confidence, strength, and coordination.

Zeal Aerial Youth Summer Camps provide kids and teens the opportunity to explore aerial hoops, silks, poles, and hammocks under the guidance of expert instructors.

Registration is simple, just choose the number of days that suit your needs, and the kids can drop in at any kid or teen class during the summer. Day passes begin at $102 for 3 Days, but the more days you buy the more you save, meaning you could do all 18 days for $432.

Summer camps will take place throughout June and July at Zeal Aerial Fitness at 1159 Godfrey Ave SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Sign up at zealaerialfitness.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book