Yumna Jawad, Feel Good Foodie, marries Middle East & Midwest foods in debut cookbook

One of the most wonderful things about food is that a meal can take us anywhere in the world without leaving the kitchen.

The Feel Good Foodie, created by Yumna Jawad, started as a blog marrying the Middle East and Midwest culinary styles. Now, she's releasing her first cookbook called The Feel Good Foodie, showcasing healthy meals for any meal and season.

Jawad joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase three of her favorite recipes from the book: Strawberry Rose Pancakes, Spaghetti with Garlicky Yogurt Sauce, and Brownie Date Balls.

Meet the Feel Good Foodie in person at Schuler Book in Grand Rapids on May 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where she'll sign copies of her book.