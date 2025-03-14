Youth of the Year Luncheon highlights outstanding teens and their incredible journeys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids exists to help all young people reach their full potential through education, recreation and positive community experiences in partnership with the Grand Rapids Police Department. The students participate in both club and camp, with the goals of graduating high school, planning for the future, demonstrating good character and living a healthy lifestyle.

Every spring, the Youth of the Year program honors and celebrates the teens in the program who are the epitome of what the Boys and Girls Club is all about. These students are leaders, with a dedication to service, academic excellence and a healthy lifestyle. The community is invited to the event on Wednesday, March 19 at the Steil Club, 235 Straight Ave. NW. Registration begins at 11:30, the lunch runs from 12:00pm - 1:00pm.

