You're invited to the Beggar's Bell Bash!

The Franciscan Life Process Center helps individuals through their cultural enrichment programs in the arts, environmental conservation, and therapy. Their bi-annual Beggar's Bell Bash is a fundraising opportunity to continue providing these programs, with a goal of raising $160,000. This year's Bash will be held Tuesday, June 9 from 6 to 9 P.M. at their Lowell campus, located at 11650 Downes Street.

The event will feature a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction, and live music. A keynote speech will be given by Sister Damien Marie Savino, as well as provide recognition to local organizations and individuals that have reflected Franciscan spirituality.

Event tickets are $85 per person or $150 per couple. All event proceeds will benefit the Center's art, land, music therapy, and counseling programs.

Center Director Sandy Koteskey and Executive Director Sister Gabriella Pettirossi spoke to Todd about the event and what attendees can expect.

Visit lifeprocesscenter.org/beggars-bell-bash for more information and to purchase tickets.

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