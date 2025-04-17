You're invited to Grand Rapids Magazine's "Best of GR" party!

The people of Grand Rapids have spoken! Grand Rapids Magazine released the public's selection of Grand Rapids' best restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment venues, and local personalities. Now, they're inviting everyone to sample the "Best of GR" with a huge party!

Featured in the May/June issue, Grand Rapids Magazine readers selected their favorite people and places from the magazine's annual readers' survey. Winners will be honored in style at the second-annual Grand Rapids Magazine's Best of Grand Rapids Party, where guests can eat, drink, and meet the "best in Grand Rapids."

Max's South Seas Hideaway will be this year's Presenting Sponsor, and is a finalist in multiple categories: Poutine, Wings, Bar, Happy Hour, Appetizers, Craft Cocktails, Date Night Restaurant, Restaurant Service, and Veggie Burger. Watch the video above to see what they're bringing to the event.

The event will be May 9 at the Goei Center, located at 818 Butterworth St SW, from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M.

VIP tickets cost $115, while general admission tickets cost $85. Tickets can be purchased here.

