Grand Rapids' official charter was May 2, 1850, and in 2025, the City of Grand Rapids celebrates its 175th anniversary! Celebrations will be held throughout the year to commemorate the dodransbicentennial.

One of the events the city has planned is a 175th Birthday Party, which will be held at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday, June 7 from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. The event will feature live music, food, and opportunities to learn about the vast history of Grand Rapids.

Other activities taking place throughout the year include a mobile museum exhibit featuring 175 images of 175 iconic landmarks in Grand Rapids, a commemorative poster contest for the city's anniversary, and a limited-edition commemorative beer launch. (just added a little more details about the 175th anniversary that they included in the media sheet.

Special Events Manager Evette Pittman, Archivist Tony Wright, and Communications & Marketing Coordinator JD Waldvogel visited the Morning Mix to talk about the birthday party festivities and other fun events the city has planned to celebrate throughout the year.

For more information on the year-round birthday festivities, visit experiencegr.com.

