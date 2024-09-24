"You're a Star" children's music by The Hat Ladies plays music both kids and parents will listen to

The Hat Ladies- a sisters and veteran music teachers duo— who write and produce children's music has come out with a new album, "You're A Star." The music covers topics kids face every day into catchy songs not only kids will love, but grownups too!

Sisters and musicians Lisa and Joanie Pimentel, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about their new album, how they started creating children's music, and what inspired them to make these songs.

The new children's music album by The Hat Ladies features songs about going to school, going to bed, missing loved ones when they're away, and other topics inspired by their extensive experience working with children in the classroom.

"You're a Star" is available on all streaming platforms.

For more information on The Hat Ladies, visit: thehatladiesmusic.com.

