Young Professionals of Color Conference takes place virtually July 16

The Young Professionals of Color Conference provides immense opportunities for young leaders, and they're inviting people to get involved at their upcoming virtual event to inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders.

Young professionals will learn what it takes to be successful in corporate America as a person of color. Presenters will include leaders from the Grand Rapids community, entrepreneurs, and nationwide speakers.

The overall goal is to have participants leave equipped with knowledge about topics including personal growth, professional development, and leadership.

Participants will gain insight into what they can do to be effective in their current role, and how they can achieve future aspirations. They'll also address and provide strategies to overcome the barriers to success that can or may exist in today’s workplace, specifically for people of color.

Young Professionals of Color Conference will take place over Zoom on Friday, July 16 from 1-4 p.m.

Registration costs $75.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit ypccgr.com.