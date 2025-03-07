Young Entrepreneurs Market showcases skills and talents of young creatives

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Second Annual Young Entrepreneurs Merchants and Makers Marketis back on Saturday, March 8th from 10 AM to 2 PM at Central Park Place (formerly the Grand Haven Community Center), located at 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.

Come out to support over 60 talented young makers showcasing their creative and entrepreneurial spirit! This exciting event gives local youth the opportunity to display and sell their innovative products while fostering the next generation of business leaders.

Voyage Bowls will be there with coffee, smoothies and smoothie bowls! Righteous Cusine will have Nachos and more! Gibson Knights will be playing music!

Make sure to bring your cash, because many of the young creatives don't accept cards.

Want to learn more about upcoming Merchants and Makers Markets, head to their website, merchantsandmakers.com.

