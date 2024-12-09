You can "Be a Santa to a Senior" with Home Instead

The holidays can be a lonely time for many seniors, especially those who are isolated or facing financial hardship. Home Instead's "Be a Santa to a Senior" program aims to spread some cheer and let these seniors know they're not forgotten.

The program connects with local organizations to identify seniors in need and gather their wish lists. These lists often include simple items like warm blankets, toiletries, or gift cards. With the help of local businesses, "Giving Trees" are decorated with ornaments, each representing a senior and their desired gift. Community members can then choose an ornament, purchase the gift, and help deliver some holiday magic

We met with Home Instead Client Care Coordinator Chelse Slawson to learn more.

