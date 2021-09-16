"You Are Not Alone Drive-Thru Event" highlights importance of mental health

A special drive-thru movie event will be highlighting the importance of mental health and suicide prevention awareness. In partnership with i understand love heals and Celebration Cinemas, there will be a special screening of "Dear Evan Hansen" in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

This powerful movie will take you on the journey of Evan Hansen and the events that take place after a fellow classmate dies by suicide.

Based on the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, this movie brings a difficult subject to the forefront allowing for important conversation among friends and family.

Join the drive-thru event for fun, giveaways, pink heart cookies, a meet and greet with Todd Chance and LeighAnn Towne from Fox Morning Mix, a selfie station, and more all from the comfort of your own vehicle.

A movie, popcorn, beverage voucher is included in the swag for any movie - any show, any day, any time for a year.

Tickets are $50 and limited.

You Are Not Alone, a drive-thru event, will take place on September 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.