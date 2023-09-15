YMCA Grand Rapids partners with Grand Rapids Ballet to offer ballet classes for youth & adults

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Ballet are teaming up to bring expanded ballet classes accessible to both kids and adults in the West Michigan area.

These classes will be offered monthly beginning in October at the Y’s Mary Free Bed branch. They are a great example of the Y’s move to household-first scheduling, with classes and programs offered month-to-month and putting a key focus on additional classes and lessons taught by subject matter experts from the community.

The YMCA is also working with Grand Rapids Ballet to offer free Moving with Parkinson’s workshops, an adaptive program that harnesses the therapeutic power of dance.

In addition to ballet, the YMCA is partnering with other non-profits and businesses to provide new courses in music, STEM, and more to create a holistic picture of well-being.

To see a complete schedule of classes offered and the YMCA, visit grymca.org.