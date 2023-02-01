WYCE highlighting Michigan musicians at 23rd annual Jammie Awards on Feb. 24

Enjoy a night dedicated to Michigan's best musicians while paying it forward in the community at the 23rd annual Jammie Awards.

The Jammie Awards is a music event celebrating the talented array of musicians in Michigan. The event is intended to highlight the diverse, high-quality music community, strengthening the relationship between artists and listeners in West Michigan.

There will be performances from over 20 local artists are the highlight of the evening, many being first-time Jammie performers including Myron Elkins, Elijah Russ, Cal In Red, Nathan Walton and the Remedy, Cole Hanson, La Furia Del Ritmo, and supergroup Moss Manor.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m. with admission being a suggested donation of $5. The money supports the independent radio station’s mission of “building community through media”. Can food donations will also be accepted, which will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan.

Learn more by visiting wyce.org.