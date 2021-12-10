WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour coming to Van Andel Arena

See your favorite raw and smackdown superstars in action live at the Van Andel Arena at the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour on December 12.

The Morning Mix got to talk with one of the fighters, Nikki Ash, about what spectators can expect to see at the holiday showdown.

The WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Street Profits, AJ Styles & OMOS and many more.

The night's fight card will have matchups against the following:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits



RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair



WWE Champion Big E vs. Bobby Lasley



The show will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at vanandelarena.com.