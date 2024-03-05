Write What You Know: Author Debby Buck DeJonge uses her love for horses to enhance her storytelling

Advice often given to authors when they want to create a story is "write what you know." Michigan author Debby Buck DeJonge has a passion for horses, and has taken that advice to heart by writing two novels focused in the equestrian world: "Lead Horse" and "Catch Rider."

DeJonge is a lifelong, multi-disciplined equestrian with an emphasis on fun and specializing in the Musical Freestyle. She also trains her own horses and competes in Championships across the state.

Recently, DeJonge was featured in the January issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the inspiration behind her novels, and some upcoming events she'll be attending.

Debby Buck DeJonge will be hosting a book signing on May 1 at Magniamos from 5 to 7 p.m. All the proceeds will benefit Matthews House Ministries.