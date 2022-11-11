Wreaths of Honor seeks donations and volunteers to help place wreaths in Zeeland Cemetery

Local non-profit Wreaths of Honor in Zeeland is planning to honor Veterans in a special way by placing wreaths on the gravesites of hundreds of veterans, but they need help from the community to make it possible.

On December 10, more than 700 wreaths will be delivered and placed in the Zeeland Cemetery in honor of each Veteran. Wreaths of Honor is seeking volunteers and monetary donations to help make this possible.

Volunteers will need to appear at the cemetery at 10 a.m.

To sign up to volunteer, donate, or learn more about their organization, visit their Facebook page or contact woh22mi@gmail.com.

This segment is sponsored by Wreaths of Honor.